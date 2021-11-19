Patriots' Kyle Van Noy subjected to random drug test after big game vs. Falcons: 'You can't make this up'

New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy said he was hit with a random drug test from the NFL a day after he and the defense helped defeat the Atlanta Falcons, 25-0.

Van Noy played a big role in the victory.

He had eight tackles, two sacks and an interception returned for a touchdown in the final quarter of the game. He completed the touchdown in garbage time after the Falcons replaced quarterback Matt Ryan down a bunch with a few minutes remaining. The interception came off Josh Rosen.

The veteran linebacker revealed in a tweet Friday he was notified he was being screened for a random drug test.

"Yoooo y’all won’t believe this…… I make a couple plays last night and guess what happens??? The @NFL is drug testing me today," he wrote. "you can’t make this up!"

Van Noy rejoined the Patriots after spending the 2020 season with the Miami Dolphins. He’s in the midst of a solid season through the first 10 games he’s played.

He has 36 tackles, four sacks and a fumble recovery in addition to the interception.

The Patriots moved to 7-4 with the win over the Falcons and have a slight advantage in the win column in the AFC East. The team could move to first place if the Buffalo Bills lose Sunday.