Patriots' Cam Newton explains sentimental value of necklace in the middle of Dolphins spat

Cam Newton explained the sentimental value of his necklace Monday, a day after an incident with Miami Dolphins players who were trying to snatch it at the end of their loss to the New England Patriots.

Newton got into a small kerfuffle with several Dolphins players after the game. He told reporters after the game, which the Patriots won by a 21-11 score, that the opponents were trying to take his chain.

On Monday, Newton said in an interview on WEEI radio’s “The Greg Hill Show” that the necklace has sentimental value.

“From where I am from, that’s just a sign of disrespect,” he said. “I am all about keeping everything within the confines of the game. ... Good thing I went to a good jeweler and got the credentials. They didn’t do too much damage.

“On a serious note, it is a chain that has all of my children and their birthstone on it. You could only imagine for all the fathers that’s out there any type of sign disrespect for that chain. I don’t wear chains to represent my 'hood, which I should. I don’t wear chains with thug life on it, Superman, or things like that.

“… I am not a big person of tattoos, so I try and get anything that commemorates something that's dear to my life on something that I can wear. It’s truly dear to me. So the chain that they tried to pull was the one that had each and every child that I have and their birthstones.”

One video showed Newton grab his hamstring after the incident. But Newton said he didn’t have any issues.

Newton had two rushing touchdowns in his Patriots debut. He was 15-for-19 with 155 passing yards and found Julian Edelman five times for 57 yards. Sony Michel also had a rushing touchdown.