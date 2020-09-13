Cam Newton gets into kerfuffle with Dolphins players after Patriots win, explains opponents were reaching for chain

Cam Newton got into a small kerfuffle with Miami Dolphins players after the New England Patriots’ 21-11 victory in the first game of the 2020 season.

Newton had to be held back as Dolphins players were getting into his face. The quarterback, who made his Patriots debut, explained what transpired at midfield that caused the pushing and shoving.

He told reporters that the defenders were going for his chain.

“I still got my chain. I got two of 'em. They were reaching for my chain, though. They were reaching for my chain. And I think that kind of got under my skin. But yeah, through it all, man listen -- I do not want nothing to be taken away from a great team game that we did have. And I don't want to be selfish to kind of focus or dwell on that. I think for us as a team, or me personally -- a lot of tempers can flare. And I was just teasing with coach, just letting him know that the College Park almost came out in me. Yet, through it all, man, it was all fun and games; and it was expected,” Newton said, according to CBS Sports.

“It was a competitive game -- on both sides. You just have to realize who you're talking to, and just keep everything in the game. I realized I was talking to a person that's known for doing splits. So it wasn't characteristic of myself to keep going back and forth. But at the end of the day, it's football; and for me, no matter who it is, I play with a competitive edge and I expect the other team to have a competitive edge as well. And at the end of the day, anything outside of that, it's just all about respect. I don't disrespect nobody, and I wouldn't want anybody to disrespect me. But yet at the end of the day, we got the thing that was most valuable today, and that's the win.”

Newton had two rushing touchdowns in his Patriots debut. He was 15-for-19 with 155 passing yards and found Julian Edelman five times for 57 yards. Sony Michel also had a rushing touchdown.