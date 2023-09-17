Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New England Patriots

Patriots' Bill Belichick delights fans with demeanor as he slams challenge flag onto ground

Belichick was hoping Rhamondre Stevenson got enough for a 1st down

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 17 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 17

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

It is not often New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick gets NFL fans rolling with laughter, but he achieved that on Sunday night in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins.

The Patriots were driving and looking for a first down. Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for one yard, but it looked like he may have gotten the first down. The officials on the field ruled that he was short. Belichick waited for a second, but then he got the challenge flag out of his sock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bill Belichick yells at a ref

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick argues with line judge Jeff Seeman, #45, during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 17, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Belichick slammed the flag down onto the ground – much to the delight of fans and former players who were watching the AFC East matchup and posting about it on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

APP USERS VIEW THE MOMENT HERE.

Julian Edelman, the former Patriots star, wrote: "All time challenge flag toss."

NFL journalist Annie Agar wrote, "This has no reason being this funny."

RAMS' PUKA NACUA SETS NEW NFL ROOKIE RECORD AFTER INCREDIBLE PERFORMANCE VS 49ERS

Bill Belichick calls to officials

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick calls to officials during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The "Bussin’ with the Boys Podcast" wrote, "Bill Belichick spiking the challenge flag in the refs face is going to be one of the best memes of the season."

Cris Collinsworth and Mike Tirico both chimed in.

"Shaq would have been proud of that dunk," Collinsworth said.

Tirico added, "The disgusted challenge flag thrown by Bill."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mac Jones vs Dolphins

Mac Jones, #10 of the New England Patriots, reacts after throwing an interception during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 17, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Belichick lost the challenge. The Patriots converted on 4th down but would not have the ball for too much longer. Mac Jones threw an interception to Xavien Howard. The eight-play, 7-yard drive resulted in no points.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.