Patriots' Bill Belichick finally sort of answers New Year's resolution question

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked again Friday about whether he had any New Year’s resolutions going into 2022.

Juliet Pennington of the Boston Globe was identified as the reporter who initially asked Belichick the question on Sunday following the Patriots’ loss to the Buffalo Bills. The interaction between the two on Friday was a little less cringeworthy than what happened after the Week 16 game.

"They would all be personal so they probably wouldn’t mean anything to you anyway," Belichick said with a smirk.

Belichick was doing his usual shtick with the media after the game. He gave short answers, appearing to show he was frustrated after the game. But Pennington took a shot in the dark and tried to get Belichick to deviate from his football answers.

The reporter said she was doing a story about New Year’s resolutions and asked whether the six-time Super Bowl champion head coach had any.

"Hi, football aside, sorry. But I’m doing a story about New Year’s resolutions, and I was wondering if you had any you wanted to share with your fans and our readers," Pennington asked.

The legendary head coach wasn’t exactly ready to answer just yet.

"Yeah, no, not right now. Maybe next week," Belichick said.

Pennington told the Boston Globe she usually does New Year’s resolution stories every year but because of COVID-19 restrictions she was forced to ask the question in a group setting.

She also received praise from Belichick’s former underling, Tom Brady. The former Patriots quarterback said earlier this week he hoped to be as brave as her.