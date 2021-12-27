Bill Belichick dodges odd New Year's resolutions question after Patriots' loss to Bills

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was a bit unhappy after a loss to the Buffalo Bills – a defeat that could throw off their playoff trajectory.

Belichick was doing his usual shtick with the media after the game. He gave short answers, appearing to show he was frustrated after the game. But one reporter took a shot in the dark and tried to get Belichick to deviate from his football answers.

The reporter said she was doing a story about New Year’s resolutions and asked whether the six-time Super Bowl champion head coach had any.

"Hi, football aside, sorry. But I’m doing a story about New Year’s resolutions, and I was wondering if you had any you wanted to share with your fans and our readers," the unidentified reporter asked.

The legendary head coach wasn’t exactly ready to answer just yet.

"Yeah, no, not right now. Maybe next week," Belichick said.

Deep down, Belichick may be wishing his team takes care of business the next two weeks in hopes of sneaking back into the playoffs.

The 33-21 loss to the Bills dropped the Patriots to 9-6. The team fell back to the No. 6 seed in the AFC standings. Buffalo has the tiebreaker over New England thanks to the best winning percentage in divisional games.

The Patriots have the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Miami Dolphins next on the schedule.