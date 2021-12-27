Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick dodges odd New Year's resolutions question after Patriots' loss to Bills

Patriots are still in playoff picture even with loss to Buffalo

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was a bit unhappy after a loss to the Buffalo Bills – a defeat that could throw off their playoff trajectory.

Belichick was doing his usual shtick with the media after the game. He gave short answers, appearing to show he was frustrated after the game. But one reporter took a shot in the dark and tried to get Belichick to deviate from his football answers.

Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The reporter said she was doing a story about New Year’s resolutions and asked whether the six-time Super Bowl champion head coach had any.

"Hi, football aside, sorry. But I’m doing a story about New Year’s resolutions, and I was wondering if you had any you wanted to share with your fans and our readers," the unidentified reporter asked.

The legendary head coach wasn’t exactly ready to answer just yet.

Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

"Yeah, no, not right now. Maybe next week," Belichick said.

Deep down, Belichick may be wishing his team takes care of business the next two weeks in hopes of sneaking back into the playoffs.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (19) is congratulated by Stefon Diggs (14) after his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. At left is New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips (21).

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (19) is congratulated by Stefon Diggs (14) after his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. At left is New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips (21). (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

The 33-21 loss to the Bills dropped the Patriots to 9-6. The team fell back to the No. 6 seed in the AFC standings. Buffalo has the tiebreaker over New England thanks to the  best winning percentage in divisional games.

The Patriots have the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Miami Dolphins next on the schedule.

