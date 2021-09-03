Patriots will be better than last season with Mac Jones at quarterback, ex-NFL coach says

Former NFL coach June Jones has been on the money when it comes to New England Patriots rookie Mac Jones.

Jones, the former coach of the Atlanta Falcons, has repeatedly said the former Alabama standout would be the rookie to watch for the upcoming NFL season. Going into Week 1, Mac Jones will be the starting quarterback for the 2021 season after the team released Cam Newton earlier week.

The expectations now are a bit higher for the Patriots with their investment in the quarterback position.

"I think they will be way better than last year," June Jones told Fox News in a recent interview. "Mac will allow the team to play the game like they did all those Super Bowl years ... call the game like they did those years. They were not able to do that with Cam last year. They were trying to do things he could do."

"My expectations are that Mac will get better and better as the season goes on. He is a rookie right now and a good one but by Week 7 he will be a vet and take them to where they want to go. I think if he stays healthy, they will win 11 games."

Mac Jones is part of a young crop of AFC East quarterbacks, which includes Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen, Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa and New York Jets’ Zach Wilson. June Jones said he believes Mac Jones will be the best among the young crop of quarterbacks.

"He will be the best of all of (the) young ones," the longtime football coach told Fox News. So much of what I say is because every young quarterback has to be in the right place and right time. Mac is right there. ... Blessed to be at (a) place like Pats."

The Patriots missed out on the playoffs for the first time since 2008. June Jones believes the recent national champion can lead the team back barring an injury.

As far as Offensive Rookie of the Year goes, coach gave a simple way for Mac Jones win the award.

"What you have to do is win games," coach explained, adding that his touchdown to interception ratio has be low as well.

June Jones has been a coach at the professional and college level and since his last stints in 2020 in the XFL and The Spring League and since then has been working with CoachTube. The digital platform that offers sports coaching courses. His football coaching courses focus on his famed "Run & Shoot Offense."