Patriots bring in ACLU racial justice director to talk to team: report

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is not yet putting his focus onto Week 1 of the season.

The Patriots had Rahsaan Hall, the ACLU of Massachusetts’ director of racial justice, speak to the team for about an hour in wake of the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died in police custody May 25 after an officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes, and the protests that ensued, Sports Illustrated reported.

Hall reportedly received high praise from some members of the Patriots organization. Hall and the organization have worked together in the past, including with 2019’s incoming rookies.

Before joining the ACLU, Hall was the deputy director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Economic Justice. He was an assistant district attorney for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

The Patriots, like other teams in the NFL, have taken the time to address racial inequality and police brutality. The Kraft Family was among the team owners who released a statement last week on the issues.

“Our country deeply needs healing,” the statement read. “We don't have the answers, but we do know that we want to be a part of the change. As leaders in the New England community, we must speak up.

Here is where our family, and our organization, stands:

“We are horrified by the acts of racism we've witnessed. We are heartbroken for the families who have lost loved ones, and we are devastated for our communities of color, who are sad, who are exhausted, who are suffering. We know that none of the sadness, exhaustion or suffering is new. We know it is systemic. Our eyes, ears and hearts are open.”