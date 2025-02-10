Patrick Mahomes takes blame for Super Bowl LIX rout, promises Chiefs 'will be back'

Patrick Mahomes chose a poor time to play perhaps the worst game of his career.

Mahomes had just 33 passing yards in the first half of Super Bowl LIX, the lowest of his career. Despite three touchdowns in the second half, it was too little too late, and his Kansas City Chiefs were blown out, 40-22, by the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs were going for their third consecutive Super Bowl title, a run that began two years ago against the same Eagles. However, the Birds' defense had other plans.

The Eagles were able to sack Mahomes six times, pick him off twice (including a pick-six) and throw him completely off of his game.

Green jerseys were in Mahomes' face all night. Even more impressive is that the Eagles did not blitz once during the entire game.

While he did not necessarily get help from his offensive line or weapons, Mahomes took the blame for the tough loss.

"Appreciate all the love and support from #ChiefsKingdom. I let y’all down today," he posted on X after the game. "I’ll always continue to work and try and learn and be better for it. Want to give thanks to God for every opportunity he has given me."

However, he added that the Chiefs dynasty is not done just yet.

"We will be back."

Mahomes could have become the first person to win four Super Bowls before turning 30 in NFL history, but that is no more - he will turn 30 on Sept. 17 later this year.

Kansas City was in their fifth Super Bowl in the last six seasons; they are 3-2 in those games, with both losses being rather ugly.

