Patrick Mahomes downplays clear jab at Chicago Bears with touchdown celebration

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes downplayed his touchdown celebration that appeared to troll the Chicago Bears on Sunday night.

Mahomes, who threw for two touchdowns in the 26-3 win over the Bears, followed one by appearing to count on his fingers the number of picks it took until a team chose him in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Kansas City selected Mahomes with the No. 10 pick of that draft – eight picks after the Bears selected Mitchell Trubisky.

After the game was over, Mahomes downplayed any notion that he was poking fun at the Bears.

“Honestly, I was just out there having fun,” he said, according to The Athletic. “Me and my teammates had a big score before the half and I was just trying to enjoy it. You see me play. I play with emotion. I like to go out there and have fun with my teammates.”

Mahomes has been one of the top quarterbacks in the league since he was named the starter at the beginning of last season. Against the Bears on Sunday, he was 23-for-33 for 251 passing yards and a pair of scores. He had a rushing touchdown as well.

This season, Mahomes has 3,857 passing yards, 25 touchdown passes and four interceptions.