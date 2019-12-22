NFL Week 16 recap, scores and standings

Week 16 of the 2019 season is nearly in the books. The NFL saw games played on Saturday and Sunday and will have the final Monday night game of the season with the Green Bay Packers taking on the Minnesota Vikings for NFC North supremacy.

The Packers and Vikings are both battling for playoff position. According to the latest NFC playoff picture, both teams have clinched a playoff berth and would play each other in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Here's what went on around the league this week.

--

TEXANS 23, BUCCANEERS 20

The Houston Texans clinched a division title with a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday night with a close win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Texans defensive back Bradley Robey had a pick-six on the night while Carlos Hyde had the team’s lone offensive score.

PATRIOTS, 24, BILLS 17

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots clinched their 11th AFC East title in-a-row with a win over the Buffalo Bills. Brady had 271 passing yards and a passing touchdown in the win. The Patriots are still in contention for a first-round bye while the Baltimore Ravens have already wrapped up home-field advantage.

49ERS 34, RAMS 31

The San Francisco 49ers picked up an emotional victory over the Los Angeles Rams with a game-winning field goal from Robbie Gould. The 49ers officially ended their six-year playoff drought. The team’s hearts were heavy as they mourned the loss of C.J. Beathard’s brother who was fatally stabbed in Tennessee. Kyle Shanahan told reporters after the game that Beathard told him to tell the guys to win the game.

BRONCOS 27, LIONS 17

Denver Broncos rookie Drew Lock had another solid outing as the team’s starter. He led the way with 192 passing yards and a touchdown pass to DaSean Hamilton to help secure the win over the Detroit Lions. Phillip Lindsay had 109 rushing yards and a touchdown to help seal the deal.

RAIDERS 24, CHARGERS 17

The Oakland Raiders kept their slim playoff chances alive with a divisional win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Raiders needed the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans to lose while they won and both teams did what the Raiders had hoped. Derek Carr had a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown in the victory.

FALCONS 24, JAGUARS 12

The Atlanta Falcons were able to hold onto their 14-point lead at halftime to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars. Running back Devonta Freeman had two touchdowns before the Jaguars took a snap – one rushing and one receiving. Matt Ryan had 384 passing yards – the most he’s had since Week 4.

RAVENS 31, BROWNS 15

The Baltimore Ravens clinched home field throughout the AFC playoffs with a win over the Cleveland Browns. The Ravens also knocked the Browns out of playoff contention with the win. Lamar Jackson had three passing touchdowns and 238 passing yards. He also rushed for 103 yards. He threw two of the touchdowns to tight end Mark Andrews.

COLTS 38, PANTHERS 6

The Indianapolis Colts spoiled the debut for Carolina Panthers rookie Will Grier. The Colts picked Grier off three times in the game en route to the blowout victory. Colts running back Nyheim Hynes had two punt returns for a touchdown. One came in the first quarter for 84 yards and the second came in the fourth quarter for 71 yards.

DOLPHINS 38, BENGALS 35

The Miami Dolphins picked up a clutch overtime victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Ryan Fitzpatrick threw four touchdown passes in the game, including one to defensive lineman Christian Wilkens in the first quarter. Jason Sanders hit the game-winning goal. The win meant that the Bengals will pick first in the 2020 NFL Draft.

JETS 16, STEELERS 10

The New York Jets played spoiler against the Pittsburgh Steelers, putting a little roadblock in their path to the AFC playoffs. Sam Darnold had a touchdown pass to Robbie Anderson in the first quarter. The Steelers started the day with Devlin Hodges but replaced him for several moments with Mason Rudolph. Rudolph then exited the game with a shoulder injury, giving Hodges a chance to finish the game. Rudolph had the Steelers’ lone touchdown – a 29-yard pass to Diontae Johnson.

SAINTS 38, TITANS 28

The New Orleans Saints continued their tear through the league with a big win over the Tennessee Titans. The loss means that the Titans still have yet to solidify a spot in the AFC playoffs. New Orleans wide receiver Michael Thomas set the record for most catches in a season with his 12-catch performance. He broke a mark previously set by Marvin Harrison. Thomas had 136 receiving yards and a touchdown to go with it.

GIANTS 41, REDSKINS 35

Daniel Jones led the New York Giants with five touchdown passes in their overtime victory over the Washington Redskins. Jones also had 352 passing yards. His touchdown to Kaden Smith was the game-winner. Redskins rookie Dwayne Haskins started the game but left due to an injury. He had two touchdown passes before his departure.

EAGLES 17, COWBOYS 9

The Philadelphia Eagles ruined the Dallas Cowboys’ hopes of winning the NFC East and kept themselves in NFC playoff contention. Eagles running back Miles Sanders’ 1-yard score in the third quarter proved to be just what Philadelphia needed to be pushed across the finish line. Carson Wentz helped with 319 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Dallas Goedert. The Eagles need a win next week to win the division and make the playoffs.

CARDINALS 27, SEAHAWKS 13

The Arizona Cardinals pulled off an upset win over the Seattle Seahawks. Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake scored two touchdowns and Larry Fitzgerald had a touchdown catch from Kyler Murray in the win. Murray exited later in the game and was replaced Brett Hundley. Seattle coach Pete Carroll announced after the game that running backs Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise are out for the rest of the season due to injury.

CHIEFS 26, BEARS 3

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the team with 251 passing yards, two touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown in their blowout win of the Chicago Bears. Kansas City held Chicago to one red-zone appearance the entire game.

--

NFL STANDINGS

AFC EAST

1. z-Patriots (12-3)

2. x-Bills (10-5)

3. Jets (6-9)

4. Dolphins (4-11)

AFC NORTH

1. *Ravens (13-2)

2. Steelers (8-7)

3. Browns (6-9)

4. Bengals (1-14)

AFC SOUTH

1. z-Texans (10-5)

2. Titans (8-7)

3. Colts (7-8)

4. Jaguars (5-10)

AFC WEST

1. z-Chiefs (11-4)

2. Raiders (7-8)

3. Broncos (6-9)

4. Chargers (5-10)

NFC EAST

1. Eagles (8-7)

2. Cowboys (7-8)

3. Giants (4-11)

4. Redskins (3-12)

NFC NORTH

1. x-Packers (11-3)

2. x-Vikings (10-4)

3. Bears (7-8)

4. Lions (3-11-1)

NFC SOUTH

1. z-Saints (12-3)

2. Buccaneers (7-8)

3. Falcons (6-9)

4. Panthers (5-10)

NFC WEST

1. x-49ers (12-3)

2. Seahawks (11-4)

3. Rams (7-8)

4. Cardinals (5-9-1)

--

*Denotes division-winner, a first-round bye, home-field advantage

z-Denotes division winner

x-Denotes clinched playoff berth