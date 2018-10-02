Expand / Collapse search
Patrick Mahomes dazzles with left-handed pass on Kansas City Chiefs' game-winning drive

Ryan Gaydos
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos (AP)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made a third-down conversion on his game-winning drive Monday night against the Denver Broncos by tossing the ball to his receiver with his left hand.

Broncos linebackers Von Miller and Shane Ray were chasing Mahomes -- on 3rd-and-5 with about three minutes to play in the fourth quarter and his team down three points -- when he switched the ball from his right hand to his left and completed a pass to Tyreek Hill to get a first down.

Mahomes would convert another third down later in the drive to help setup a 4-yard game-winning touchdown run by running back Kareem Hunt. The Chiefs would go on to win the game, 27-23.

The Chiefs are now 4-0 behind a hot start from their second-year quarterback, Mahomes.

The former Texas Tech standout has thrown for 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns with zero interceptions in the first four games of the season.

