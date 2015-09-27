Patrick Kane breaks late tie, Blackhawks beat Blues 3-1

Patrick Kane broke a tie on a power play with 4:18 left to help the Stanley Cup champion Chicago Blackhawks beat the visiting St. Louis Blues 3-1 on Saturday night in an exhibition game.

Kane is the subject of a sexual assault investigation in Buffalo, New York. He has not been charged.

Marian Hossa and Duncan Keith each had a goal and an assist for Chicago, and Corey Crawford made 20 saves. Joel Edmundson scored St. Louis' lone goal.

All four goals came on power plays.

Jake Allen made 31 saves for the Blues.

Both the Blackhawks and Blues made player personnel announcements before the game. Chicago signed top defenseman Brent Seabrook to an eight-year extension. St. Louis sent 14 players to their American Hockey League affiliate, the Chicago Wolves, and released five players from professional tryouts.