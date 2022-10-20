Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Orlando Magic
Published

Paolo Banchero joins LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with historic NBA debut

The Pistons defeated the Magic 113-109

By Emmett Jones | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Orlando Magic No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero put himself in rare company during his NBA debut Wednesday night. The Orlando Magic opened the 2022-23 season on the road against the Detroit Pistons. Although the Magic lost, all eyes were on this year's top draft selection, Paolo Banchero.

The 19-year-old rookie finished his first NBA game with 27 points (11-18 FG), nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 35 minutes. 

Banchero joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James as the only No. 1 picks since 1969 to record at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in an NBA debut. 

Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero joined LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only No. 1 draft picks to finish an NBA debut with 25 points, five rebounds and five assists

Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero joined LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only No. 1 draft picks to finish an NBA debut with 25 points, five rebounds and five assists (Getty Images)

The former Duke Blue Devil also scored the most points by an NBA rookie in his debut since Allen Iverson had 30 points in 1996.

NETS' BEN SIMMONS SCORES FOUR POINTS, FOULS OUT IN BROOKLYN REGULAR-SEASON DEBUT: ‘IT TAKES TIME’

Banchero led the Magic in scoring and set the tone from the opening tip. He scored the team's first four points and finished the first quarter with seven points on 3-3 shooting.

Paolo Banchero (5) of the Orlando Magic drives to the basket during a game against the Detroit Pistons Oct. 19, 2022, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. 

Paolo Banchero (5) of the Orlando Magic drives to the basket during a game against the Detroit Pistons Oct. 19, 2022, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.  (Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Three of his 13 fourth quarter points came early in the quarter when he threw down a powerful one-handed dunk over Pistons guard Cory Joseph, drawing a foul for a traditional 3-point play. 

Banchero's 27 points were the most points scored by a Magic player in a debut. He outscored former Magic greats Penny Hardaway, Shaquille O'Neal and Dwight Howard. 

Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic dunks during a game against the Detroit Pistons Oct. 19, 2022, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic dunks during a game against the Detroit Pistons Oct. 19, 2022, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. (Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Both O'Neal and Howard were No. 1 draft picks in their respective classes. 