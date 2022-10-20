Expand / Collapse search
Nets’ Ben Simmons scores four points, fouls out in Brooklyn regular-season debut: 'It takes time'

Brooklyn lost to New Orleans 130-108

By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The much-anticipated debut of Ben Simmons in a Brooklyn Nets uniform could not have gone much worse. 

Brooklyn lost their first game of the 2022-2023 NBA season Tuesday night, getting blown out by the New Orleans Pelicans 130-108.

Ben Simmons, #10 of the Brooklyn Nets, dribbles the ball during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 19, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. 

Ben Simmons, #10 of the Brooklyn Nets, dribbles the ball during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 19, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.  (Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Simmons, who the Nets acquired at last year's trade deadline, made his first regular-season start for Brooklyn, scoring four points with five rebounds and five assists, fouling out in 23 minutes played. 

Simmons was a minus-26 while on the floor, fouling out early in the fourth quarter. He attempted just three shots on the night and went 0-2 from the free-throw line. 

Ben Simmons, #10 of the Brooklyn Nets, shoots the ball during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 19, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. 

Ben Simmons, #10 of the Brooklyn Nets, shoots the ball during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 19, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.  (Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

"It takes time," Simmons said. "Having back surgery and being away from the game for a year there are little things that your mind might tell you to do something, but your body’s not wanting to do that."

Simmons had not played in a basketball game since June 20, 2021, when he was still a member of the Philadelphia 76ers

Simmons sat out the entire 2021-2022 NBA season after demanding a trade from the Sixers and failing to appear in a game for Brooklyn due to back issues.

Zion Williamson also made his first appearance in a regular season basketball game for the first time in over a year, but with different results. 

Zion Williamson, #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans, dribbles against Ben Simmons, #10 of the Brooklyn Nets, during the first half at Barclays Center on Oct. 19, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York.

Zion Williamson, #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans, dribbles against Ben Simmons, #10 of the Brooklyn Nets, during the first half at Barclays Center on Oct. 19, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Williamson scored 25 points on 11-22 shooting from the floor, adding nine rebounds, three assists, and four steals.

"It’s like he didn’t miss a beat," New Orleans coach Willie Green said. "You just throw the ball to him and watch what he does."

The Nets are looking to move past a turbulent offseason that saw Kevin Durant request a trade before returning to the team just two months later. 

Brooklyn plays the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

