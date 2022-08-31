Duke's Dariq Whitehead suffers foot fracture in team workout

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Duke men’s basketball freshman Dariq Whitehead underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a fracture in his right foot, the team announced Tuesday.

Whitehead suffered the injury Monday during a team workout and is expected to miss some time. Duke head coach Jon Scheyer said in a news release the team was "confident" he would be back on the court in the fall.

"We are happy to share that Dariq underwent a successful procedure today and is in the best care with our doctors and rehabilitation staff," Scheyer said. "We're confident he'll be back on the court soon."

The New Jersey native was named the Naismith High School Basketball Player of the year in 2022 after having an outstanding season at Montverde Academy in Florida. He helped the program to national championships in back-to-back seasons in 2021 and 2022.

Whitehead is part of a Duke freshman class that already includes Dereck Lively II, Jaden Schutt, Christian Reeves, Mark Mitchell and Kyle Filipowski.

It is not a good start to the new era for Duke basketball.

Mike Krzyzewski retired after the 2021-22 season leaving Scheyer to take the bench in his spot.

Duke was 32-7 overall and 16-4 in the ACC. The team made it to the Final Four in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament before losing to North Carolina.

The Blue Devils begin the season Nov. 7 against Jacksonville.