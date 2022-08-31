Expand / Collapse search
Duke Blue Devils
Published

Duke's Dariq Whitehead suffers foot fracture in team workout

Whitehead was named the Naismith Basketball Player of the Year in 2022

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Duke men’s basketball freshman Dariq Whitehead underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a fracture in his right foot, the team announced Tuesday.

Whitehead suffered the injury Monday during a team workout and is expected to miss some time. Duke head coach Jon Scheyer said in a news release the team was "confident" he would be back on the court in the fall.

Dariq Whitehead, of Monteverde, Florida, shoots a free throw during the Jordan Brand Classic boys game at Hope Student Athletic Center on April 15, 2022 in Chicago.

Dariq Whitehead, of Monteverde, Florida, shoots a free throw during the Jordan Brand Classic boys game at Hope Student Athletic Center on April 15, 2022 in Chicago. (Chris Kohley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"We are happy to share that Dariq underwent a successful procedure today and is in the best care with our doctors and rehabilitation staff," Scheyer said. "We're confident he'll be back on the court soon."

The New Jersey native was named the Naismith High School Basketball Player of the year in 2022 after having an outstanding season at Montverde Academy in Florida. He helped the program to national championships in back-to-back seasons in 2021 and 2022.

McDonald's High School All American Dariq Whitehead poses with his player's ring at the Player's Party on March 27th at Morgan Manufacturing.

McDonald's High School All American Dariq Whitehead poses with his player's ring at the Player's Party on March 27th at Morgan Manufacturing. (Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Whitehead is part of a Duke freshman class that already includes Dereck Lively II, Jaden Schutt, Christian Reeves, Mark Mitchell and Kyle Filipowski.

It is not a good start to the new era for Duke basketball.

Mike Krzyzewski retired after the 2021-22 season leaving Scheyer to take the bench in his spot.

Duke was 32-7 overall and 16-4 in the ACC. The team made it to the Final Four in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament before losing to North Carolina.

Dariq Whitehead attends Countdown To Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium on October 15, 2021 in Durham, North Carolina.

Dariq Whitehead attends Countdown To Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium on October 15, 2021 in Durham, North Carolina. (Lance King/Getty Images)

The Blue Devils begin the season Nov. 7 against Jacksonville.

