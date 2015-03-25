Panthers re-sign DT Edwards

The Carolina Panthers have retained one of the key members of their defensive line, agreeing to terms with tackle Dwan Edwards on an undisclosed contract.

Edwards, who became an unrestricted free agent on Mar. 12, started 14 games for Carolina last season and recorded a career-best six sacks, the third- highest total among interior linemen in 2012. The nine-year veteran added 56 tackles and one forced fumble.

"I'm definitely glad to be coming back to the Panthers and hope to take the next step by getting to the playoffs," Edwards said. "I had my best year last year and I want to build on that and improve on that."

Edwards was picked up by Carolina after being released by Buffalo just prior to the start of the 2012 campaign. He started 13 games for the Bills in 2011 and amassed 52 tackles and 2 1/2 sacks.

Over 97 career games with the Panthers, Bills and Baltimore Ravens, the 31- year-old has totaled 280 tackles, 11 1/2 sacks, two interceptions and seven passes defensed.