Carolina Panthers
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey feels 'great,' could play vs. Eagles

McCaffrey signed a four-year, $64 million contract extension after the 2019 season, making him the highest-paid running back in league history

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Carolina Panthers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey suffered a hamstring injury in Week 3 against the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football, but he wants to return to the field this week against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey pushes away from New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis during the second half of a game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. 

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey pushes away from New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis during the second half of a game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.  (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

McCaffrey missed last week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, but the Panthers superstar said he feels "great" and believes he "definitely" has a shot to play, especially since he returned to practice on Wednesday in a limited capacity.

According to Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, McCaffrey will be a game-time decision.

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey leaves the field during the first half of a game against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Houston. 

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey leaves the field during the first half of a game against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Houston.  (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

McCaffrey leads the team with 201 rushing yards to go along with 16 receptions and 163 receiving yards.

He was missed in Carolina’s 36-28 loss to the Cowboys. Backup running back Chuba Hubbard had 13 carries for 57 yards and two receptions for 14 yards.

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is tackled by New York Jets free safety Lamarcus Joyner during the first half of a game Sept. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. 

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is tackled by New York Jets free safety Lamarcus Joyner during the first half of a game Sept. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.  (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Last year, McCaffrey played in only three games due to ankle and shoulder injuries. Following the 2019 season, McCaffrey signed a four-year, $64 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid running back in league history.

