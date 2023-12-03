Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Carolina Panthers

Panthers' Brian Burns ejected after taking swipe at Bucs lineman, explains incident

Burns is one of the best players on the Panthers' defense

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 3 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 3

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Carolina Panthers star edge rusher Brian Burns was ejected from Sunday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he swung at offensive lineman Cody Mauch.

Burns gave an open-hand push to Mauch’s helmet in the third quarter of Tampa Bay’s 21-18 win over Carolina. Burns was ejected and explained after the game his emotions got the best of him. He said someone made a remark, and the overall frustration with everything going on led to the incident.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brian Burns tackles Rachaad White

Carolina Panthers linebacker Brian Burns, #0, tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White, #1, during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, Dec. 3, 2023. (Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports)

"He said something he shouldn't have said," Burns said, via the team’s website.

APP USERS VIEW THE MOMENT HERE.

"I was mad, and then some events happened, we scored, we got scored on, the game wasn't going our way initially. It wasn't even my fight. I just got pushed, and then I turned around and reacted. So I take full accountability for my actions, but, you know, I can't do that."

FROM OUTKICK: 49ERS DOMINATION OF EAGLES FIRES STARTING GUN ON PREVIOUSLY DORMANT CHASE FOR HOME-FIELD ADVANTAGE

Brian Burns vs Colts

Brian Burns, #0 of the Carolina Panthers, warms up during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Bank of America Stadium on Nov. 5, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Burns also apologized to his team and his family "for handling myself that way."

Since joining the Panthers in 2019, Burns has emerged as one of the best players on Carolina’s defense. He earned Pro Bowl selections in back-to-back years – 2021 and 2022.

49ERS GET REVENGE ON EAGLES BEHIND DEEBO SAMUEL'S 3 TOUCHDOWNS

Burns entered the game against the Bucs with 32 tackles and six sacks.

Brian Burns looks on

Brian Burns, #0 of the Carolina Panthers, on the sidelines before facing the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Nov. 26, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Silas Walker/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carolina fell to 1-11 on the season but started Sunday ranked sixth in yards allowed. Unfortunately, it was also ranked 30th in points allowed.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.