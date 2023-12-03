Panthers' Brian Burns ejected after taking swipe at Bucs lineman, explains incident

Carolina Panthers star edge rusher Brian Burns was ejected from Sunday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he swung at offensive lineman Cody Mauch.

Burns gave an open-hand push to Mauch’s helmet in the third quarter of Tampa Bay’s 21-18 win over Carolina. Burns was ejected and explained after the game his emotions got the best of him. He said someone made a remark, and the overall frustration with everything going on led to the incident.

"He said something he shouldn't have said," Burns said, via the team’s website.

"I was mad, and then some events happened, we scored, we got scored on, the game wasn't going our way initially. It wasn't even my fight. I just got pushed, and then I turned around and reacted. So I take full accountability for my actions, but, you know, I can't do that."

Burns also apologized to his team and his family "for handling myself that way."

Since joining the Panthers in 2019, Burns has emerged as one of the best players on Carolina’s defense. He earned Pro Bowl selections in back-to-back years – 2021 and 2022.

Burns entered the game against the Bucs with 32 tackles and six sacks.

Carolina fell to 1-11 on the season but started Sunday ranked sixth in yards allowed. Unfortunately, it was also ranked 30th in points allowed.