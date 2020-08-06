Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. hits monster home run, delivers epic bat flip vs. Dodgers

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a monster home run and capped it with an epic bat flip against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night.

Tatis hit the two-run home run off of Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling in the bottom of the fifth inning while trailing by four runs. According to MLB.com, the 21-year-old shortstop’s long ball had an exit velocity of 112.1 mph and went 430 feet at Petco Park. It was his fourth home run of the season.

“There were coaches that have been around the game a long time, and they were quietly asking if they’ve seen a ball come off the bat like that,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler said after the game.

Tatis finished 2-for-4 with the home run and a walk. He is hitting .294 with a .647 OPS through the first 13 games of the season.

“I'm just looking to my boys, hoping they can get a little bit pumped up, just so they know we can do it,” he said, alluding to his teammates.

Tatis added: “There was no disrespect out there. I never looked at the pitcher, never looked at them. I was just staring at my boys, trying to pump them up a little bit more. I don’t see no disrespect in that. I just try and enjoy my game.”

The Padres came up short, losing 7-6 to the Dodgers.