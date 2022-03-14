Padres' Fernando Tatis has broken wrist, could miss up to 3 months, GM says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. will need surgery for a broken left wrist and is expected to miss up to three months, general manager A.J. Preller said on Monday afternoon.

According to Preller, Tatis suffered the injury during the early part of the offseason, and he felt pain once he began preparing for spring training. In December, reports surfaced that he was in a motorcycle accident in his native Dominican Republic and had scrapes on his hand and knee.

"It's terrible. I feel like everybody's disappointed, especially me. I feel like we have a pretty good chance this year as a team, and I just want to be out there for my teammates," Tatis told reporters.

Tatis' absence will be a huge loss for the Padres, who were expected to be viable contenders in the National League West this upcoming season. Last year, Tatis suffered several injuries to his left shoulder, but still led the league with 42 homers in 130 games played. He finished third in the balloting for the NL MVP. He hit .282 with 97 RBIs and collected 25 stolen bases.

Tatis signed a 14-year, $330 million contract with the Padres during spring training last year.