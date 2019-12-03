San Diego Padres acquire Jurickson Profar in trade with Oakland Athletics

The San Diego Padres acquired infielder Jurickson Profar from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for catcher Austin Allen, the teams announced Monday.

Profar, 26, recorded a .218 batting average with a .711 OPS in 139 games for the Athletics last season. He also tied his career-high with 20 home runs. He had 20 home runs in 2018 as well. He agreed to a one-year, $5.7 million contract with San Diego to avoid arbitration.

The Athletics acquired Profar from the Texas Rangers prior to the start of the 2019 season. Profar was once a highly valued infield prospect that was thought to have been a part of Texas’ plans for the future. However, he was included in a three-team trade last December.

Oakland acquired Austin Allen in the trade. He played 34 games during three separate stints with the Padres last season and batted .215 with four doubles, three RBIs and six walks. He has hit 20 or more home runs in the minor leagues in each of the last three minor-league seasons.

In addition to acquiring Profar, San Diego announced they tendered contracts to Austin Hedges, Manuel Margot, Hunter Renfroe, Zach Davies, Dinelson Lamet, Lewis Perdomo, Kirby Yates and Matt Straham. The team non-tendered Pedro Avila and Miguel Diaz. They signed Greg Garcia to a one-year contract.

Meanwhile, Oakland announced they signed T.J. McFarland to a one-year deal, avoiding arbitration. The Athletics also non-tendered Ryan Butcher, Blake Treinen and Josh Phegley.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.