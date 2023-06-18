Jordan Love fans flames of Packers-Bears rivalry with Father's Day jab

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears have one of the best rivalries in professional football, but over the last four years, it’s been pretty one-sided.

The Packers have defeated the Bears eight consecutive times dating back to September 2019 and have won 13 out of their last 14 matchups. Additionally, Green Bay has only lost to Chicago three times since January 2011.

The dominance prompted Packers quarterback Jordan Love to deliver a jab to Bears fans on Sunday.

"Happy Father’s Day to all the Bears fans out there," Love said. "Go Pack go."

Love attempted to keep the rivalry hot as a new era is about to begin for the franchise. The former Utah State standout officially has the reins to lead the offense after the Packers traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets in the offseason.

He was a first-round pick of the Packers in the 2020 draft. Since then, he’s only made 10 appearances, including one start when Rodgers was out with COVID. He has 606 passing yards, three touchdown passes and three interceptions. He lost in his only start.

Love will look to get his bearings on offense before Week 1.

Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur recently praised Love.

"I’ve seen some pretty good throws throughout the course of my career in this league, namely a guy like Peyton Manning. He was pretty good and his ball wasn’t always the tightest, but he did a great job," he told reporters via Pro Football Talk. "It’s about just being accurate. Throwing on time. Making the right decisions. Putting the ball in the right spot. And so, I’ve been encouraged – especially I would say over the course of this last week, one of the things that we’ve kind of talked about in that room is just how important – it’s really the process of playing quarterback.

"I’m less concerned about the end result right now. But I do believe that if the process is correct, he is going to be more consistent. So, within that, it’s just the footwork, the clean mechanics, keeping a base in the pocket, being able to throw at any point in time. And I think just the rhythm and the timing, that’s something we’ve really stressed. I think he’s done a good job in particular this week of making some really significant strides."