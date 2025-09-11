Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Green Bay Packers

Packers' Matt LaFleur tears into defensive lineman on sidelines

The fiery outburst occurred in the first quarter

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleuer ripped into defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare in the first quarter of the team’s game against the Washington Commanders on Thursday.

Amazon Prime Video host Kirk Herbstreit explained that Enagbare believed the Packers were going out onto the field to kick a field goal from the Commanders’ 33-yard line. Instead, Green Bay decided to go for it. The confusion caused the official to stand over the ball, slowing the Packers’ offense down.

Matt LaFleur on the sidelines

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis.  (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The broadcast showed LaFleur yelling at Enagbare on the sidelines. The Packers turned the ball over on downs to start the game.

Enagbare, a fifth-round pick out of South Carolina, is in his fourth season with Green Bay. He had three tackles in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions.

Green Bay entered the locker room with a 14-3 lead over the Commanders

Kingsley Enagbare vs Lions

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) escapes from Green Bay Packers defensive end Kingsley Enagbare (55) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis.  (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

The Packers got the scoring started with a touchdown pass from Jordan Love to wide receiver Romeo Doubs to start the scoring. It capped a seven-play, 96-yard drive in the first quarter.

Packers running back Josh Jacobs ended a 10-play, 92-yard drive with a touchdown from two yards out. It put the Packers up 14-0 in the second quarter.

Washington got on the board with a 51-yard field goal from Matt Gay. But it was clear the Commanders were struggling on offense.

Jordan Love points

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love celebrates after running for a first down during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Green Bay had 13 first downs going into the half. Washington only recorded four. The Packers were 3-for-6 on third-down plays while the Commanders were only 2-of-7.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

