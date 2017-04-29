Packers add OL Amichia in sixth round of NFL Draft
In the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers added some depth to their offensive line, selecting Kofi Amichia of South Florida.
- Packers add OL Amichia in sixth round of NFL Draft
- Packers use pair of fifth-round picks to select WR Yancey, RB Jones
- Packers select RB Williams in fourth round of 2017 NFL Draft
- Packers select Badgers OLB Biegel in fourth round
- Packers take DT Montravius Adams in third round of 2017 NFL Draft
- Packers select safety Josh Jones in second round of 2017 NFL Draft
- Packers select CB King with their first pick of 2017 NFL Draft
- Potential Packers Day 2 picks in 2017 NFL Draft
- Packers trade out of first round of NFL Draft
- Watt's that? Badgers LB popular pick in final Packers mock draft roundup
Amichia started 25 straight games for the Bulls, but could be move to guard by the Packers. He was a first-team all-AAC selection as a senior.
With Amichia, South Florida set the school's single-season rushing record in 2015 and then repeated it in 2016. Last season, USF was fifth in FBS during the regular season in rushing offense (291.8 yards per game), eighth in scoring offense (43.6 points per game) and ninth in total offense (515.1 yards per game).
Amichia, who is listed as 6-foot-4, 297 pounds, reportedly had a visit with Green Bay during the pre-draft process.