Packers' Aaron Rodgers: 'Down years for me are career years for most quarterbacks'

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a down year last season by his standards.

Rodgers, who hasn’t won the NFL MVP award since 2014, threw for 4,002 passing yards with 26 touchdowns and only four interceptions last year, but he led the Packers to a 13-3 record and an appearance in the NFC title game.

So far in 2020, Rodgers is making a case for league-wide recognition once again.

Through four games, Rodgers has completed 70.5 percent of his passes for 1,214 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and zero interceptions. Maybe the Packers trading up in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft for Utah State quarterback Jordan Love added additional fire to Rodgers’ game. Or maybe he’s just auditioning for his next team next season.

“Every team is different. Every year is different,” Rodgers told Pat McAfee on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio. “Circumstances in any year which allow you to have more success, or make it more difficult for success, just kind of depends on the situation. It does help being the second year, for sure. I feel a lot more comfortable. But, you know, I sometimes laugh when people talk about down years for me because a lot of times down years for me are career years for most quarterbacks.”

Rodgers is on a mission in 2020. He is on pace for 4,856 passing yards and 52 touchdowns. His career-best season came back in 2011 when he threw for 4,643 yards and 45 scores.