Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Baltimore Orioles

Orioles part ways with manager Brandon Hyde after poor start to 2025 season

Hyde led the team to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Nationals vs. Orioles Highlights | MLB on FOX Video

Nationals vs. Orioles Highlights | MLB on FOX

Check out the best highlights between the Washington Nationals and the Baltimore Orioles.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Baltimore Orioles fired manager Brandon Hyde Saturday after the team’s slow start to the 2025 season after contending for the American League East title last season.

Baltimore lost Friday to the Washington Nationals, 4-3, and fell to 15-28 on the season. 

Entering Saturday’s game against the Nationals, Baltimore was in last place in the AL East.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brandon Hyde in spring training

Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde during spring training workouts at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla., Feb. 16, 2025. (Kim Klement Neitzel/Imagn Images)

"As the head of baseball operations, the poor start to our season is ultimately my responsibility," Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said in a news release. "Part of that responsibility is pursuing difficult changes in order to set a different course for the future.

"I want to thank Brandon for his hard work, dedication and passion all these years and for returning the team to the playoffs and winning an AL East championship. His many positive contributions to this organization and to Baltimore will remain, and we wish he and his family the best."

Hyde was in his seventh year as manager of the Orioles. He was with the team through the rebuilding years, going 54-108 in 2019 and 52-110 in 2021. The poor seasons allowed the team to acquire Gunnar Henderson, Jackson Holliday and Adley Rutschman.

BOOS RAIN DOWN ON JUAN SOTO DURING HIS FIRST AT-BAT IN YANKEE STADIUM RETURN

Brandon Hyde takes the ball

Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde makes a pitching change, taking pitcher Seranthony Dominguez (56) out of a game during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore May 3, 2025. (Gregory Fisher/Imagn Images)

The Orioles were 101-61 in 2023 and 91-71 in 2024.

The team lost in the AL Division Series in 2023 and AL Wild Card Series last year.

"Brandon Hyde is someone I have come to know and deeply admire, not only for his extensive knowledge of baseball, but also for his exceptional leadership as a manager," Orioles’ controlling owner David Rubenstein said. "I am sincerely grateful for his significant accomplishments over the past six years, which have greatly benefited both the Orioles and the City of Baltimore.

"However, as is sometimes the case in baseball, change becomes necessary, and we believe this is one of those moments. The Orioles organization is truly appreciative of everything Brandon has contributed during his tenure, and we wish him nothing but success in whatever path he chooses next in the world of baseball."

Brandon Hyde talks to reporters

Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde talks with reporters during spring training workouts at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla., Feb. 13, 2025. (Kim Klement Neitzel/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Baltimore third base coach Tony Mansolino was named interim manager.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.