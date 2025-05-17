Orioles part ways with manager Brandon Hyde after poor start to 2025 season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Baltimore Orioles fired manager Brandon Hyde Saturday after the team’s slow start to the 2025 season after contending for the American League East title last season.

Baltimore lost Friday to the Washington Nationals, 4-3, and fell to 15-28 on the season.

Entering Saturday’s game against the Nationals, Baltimore was in last place in the AL East.

"As the head of baseball operations, the poor start to our season is ultimately my responsibility," Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said in a news release. "Part of that responsibility is pursuing difficult changes in order to set a different course for the future.

"I want to thank Brandon for his hard work, dedication and passion all these years and for returning the team to the playoffs and winning an AL East championship. His many positive contributions to this organization and to Baltimore will remain, and we wish he and his family the best."

Hyde was in his seventh year as manager of the Orioles. He was with the team through the rebuilding years, going 54-108 in 2019 and 52-110 in 2021. The poor seasons allowed the team to acquire Gunnar Henderson, Jackson Holliday and Adley Rutschman.

The Orioles were 101-61 in 2023 and 91-71 in 2024.

The team lost in the AL Division Series in 2023 and AL Wild Card Series last year.

"Brandon Hyde is someone I have come to know and deeply admire, not only for his extensive knowledge of baseball, but also for his exceptional leadership as a manager," Orioles’ controlling owner David Rubenstein said. "I am sincerely grateful for his significant accomplishments over the past six years, which have greatly benefited both the Orioles and the City of Baltimore.

"However, as is sometimes the case in baseball, change becomes necessary, and we believe this is one of those moments. The Orioles organization is truly appreciative of everything Brandon has contributed during his tenure, and we wish him nothing but success in whatever path he chooses next in the world of baseball."

Baltimore third base coach Tony Mansolino was named interim manager.