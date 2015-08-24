Orioles make flurry of roster moves before Royals series

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) The Orioles placed shortstop J.J. Hardy on the disabled list and designated outfielder Nolan Reimold for assignment before opening a four-game series Monday night in Kansas City.

Baltimore also reinstated utility man Steve Pearce from the disabled list and recalled right-hander Jorge Rondon from Triple-A Norfolk to bolster its taxed bullpen.

Hardy has been dealing with a groin problem for several days, and Orioles manager Buck Showalter said that an MRI exam earlier Monday confirmed the injury. The decision to put him on the DL now gives Hardy a chance of returning for the last couple weeks of the season.

The Orioles began the day two games back of the final AL wild-card spot.