Orioles' Brandon Hyde, Marlins' Skip Schumaker named MLB Managers of the Year

Hyde's Orioles won 101 games, leading the AL, while Schumaker's Marlins made their first full-season playoff since 2003

Scott Thompson
Published
Baltimore Orioles’ Brandon Hyde and Miami Marlins’ Skip Schumaker were named the AL and NL Managers of the Year in MLB on Tuesday. 

For Hyde, his Orioles finally got over the .500 hump last season after winning 86 games. But his young talent absolutely exploded in 2023, producing 101 wins to lead the American League and win the AL East. 

That success, despite not being able to make a postseason run this season, put the Orioles back on the map as not just another team to fear in the AL East, but their division rivals to beware of in years to come. 

Brandon Hyde stands in the dugout before a game against the Cubs

Manager Brandon Hyde #18 of the Baltimore Orioles stands in the dugout prior to a game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on June 18, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.  (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

The Orioles fell to the eventual World Series-champion Texas Rangers, who were led by Bruce Bochy in his first year with the team. Bochy was the only other manager to receive a first-place vote for the award, while Tampa Bay Rays’ Kevin Cash came in third.

While Hyde has had his post since the 2019 season, Schumaker was in his first season as a manager in MLB in 2023 and was able to lead the Marlins to their first postseason appearance since 2020. 

It’s just the second time the Marlins have made it to the postseason since 2003 when they won the World Series, and the previous one came during the shortened 2020 campaign. 

The Marlins finished 84-78 after going 69-93 and 67-95 in the previous two seasons. 

Skip Schumaker walks on field

Manager Skip Schumaker #55 of the Miami Marlins looks on during the eighth inning of the game against the Detroit Tigers at loanDepot park on July 28, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

"I think we set a new standard in that clubhouse, and now it’s time to protect the standard," Schumaker said on MLB Network.  

Unlike Hyde’s 27 first-place votes and three second-place votes that had him run away with the award, Schumaker’s victory for his award was much closer. He had just eight first-place votes, narrowly beating out Milwaukee Brewers’ Craig Counsell, who now manages the Chicago Cubs. 

Schumaker got eight second-place votes and eight third-place votes out of 30 voters. Brian Snitker of the Atlanta Braves finished third in voting. 

Skip Schumaker and Brandon Hyde side by side

Miami Marlins' Skip Schumaker and Baltimore Orioles' Brandon Hyde were named the NL and AL Managers of the Year.  (Getty Images)

Arizona Diamondbacks’ Torey Lovullo, Los Angeles Dodgers’ Dave Roberts and Cincinnati Reds’ David Bell all received first-place votes as well. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.