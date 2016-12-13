Olympic Swimmer Ryan Lochte's Parents Face Foreclosure

U.S. Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte may have climbed to the highest pinnacle of his profession in London, but his parents are facing foreclosure in Florida.

According to a lawsuit filed in May in Volusia County, CitiMortgage is suing to foreclose on Steven and Ileana Lochte. The bank is seeking to recoup $250,000. The news was first reported by TMZ.

Court records show that Ileana Lochte, who was born and raised in Cuba, asked the court to dismiss the case last month. Messages left Saturday for her attorney were not immediately returned.

The Lochtes divorced last year. Court records did not show whether Steven Lochte had an attorney. Both parents have been in London recently to watch their son compete.

The swimmer, who turned 28 on Friday, concluded his third games with two gold medals, two silvers, one bronze and a fourth-place finish.

Though Lochte performed impressively, he didn't quite match the high expectations he had set for himself.

Lochte won one more medal in London than he did four years ago, when he had two golds and two bronzes.

"How many people walked out with five medals? It's way above average," his coach Gregg Troy said. "It's just if you come with real high expectations sometimes you get them and sometimes you don't."

Still, Lochte said: "For the most part I'm pretty satisfied."

Lochte plans to swim in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Based on reporting by the Associated Press.

