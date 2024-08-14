Emily Campbell took home a bronze medal in the women’s 87-kilogram division of the Paris Olympics – the second Olympic medal of her career.

While a handful of bronze medalists have complained about the deterioration of the prize since receiving it at the Summer Games, the British Olympian had a bone to pick with the Olympic Village.

Campbell told BBC she couldn’t wait to return home.

"I can’t wait to sleep in my own bed," she said. "I know it sounds so… but honestly, the cardboard beds are not a vibe. I’m looking forward to going home and seeing my family because I haven’t been able to catch up with them."

Campbell has been far from the only athlete to complain about the Olympic Village.

Italian swimmer Thomas Ceccon was spotted taking a "nap" on the lawn of the village after he expressed frustrations with the sleeping conditions.

"There is no air conditioning in the village, it’s hot, the food is bad," Ceccon said. "Many athletes move for this reason. It’s not an alibi or an excuse, it’s the reality of what perhaps not everybody knows."

Air conditioning has also been lacking, as numerous athletes brought fans after the Games announced a more climate-friendly cooling system.

The decision was part of the organizing committee’s goal to cut the carbon footprint of the Paris Games by half and stage the most sustainable Olympics to date by installing special technology to use natural sources to keep everyone cool, even during a potential heat wave.

