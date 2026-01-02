Ole Miss star accuses Lane Kiffin of trying to 'steal our shine' amid College Football Playoff run: 'A troll'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lane Kiffin has remained in the headlines since abruptly leaving Ole Miss for LSU, and his former players aren’t happy about it.

The LSU head coach was reportedly considering attending Ole Miss’ upset win over Georgia Thursday night but instead chose to attend LSU’s women’s basketball game. Senior defensive tackle Zxavian Harris accused Kiffin of seeking attention.

"He was just trying to steal our shine. That’s all he’s trying to do. That’s all he’s been trying to do, is steal our shine," Harris said, according to ESPN.

Harris called Kiffin’s departure, which came after Ole Miss set a program record for wins in a season, "like a slap" and is using his departure as motivation.

"Like a slap and a backhand,’’ Harris said. "He was trying to be a troll. We’re going to troll him. We’ve got something for him."

Harris played like he was fueled by his former coach, registering a career-high 10 tackles in the 39-34 upset win over Georgia.

Complicating matters further between Kiffin and Ole Miss, members of the Rebels’ coaching staff will be joining Kiffin at LSU after their season ends. With the transfer portal opening Friday, those assistants now have the job of coaching Ole Miss while also recruiting for LSU.

Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., tight ends coach/co-offensive coordinator Joe Cox, wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator George McDonald and running backs coach Kevin Smith all signed contracts to join Kiffin’s coaching staff at LSU.

Some of those assistants may not be coaching at Ole Miss anymore despite the team's run to the College Football Playoff semifinals, to join LSU, according to ESPN.

"Everything has been extremely clear and transparent between myself and Pete Golding through constant communication, including a plan all the way through this historic championship run," Kiffin said Friday, according to ESPN.

"What an amazing night for all Ole Miss players, coaches and fans."

Ole Miss will look to continue its run against Miami in the Fiesta Bowl Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

