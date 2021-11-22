Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin gives refreshing take on rivalry with Mississippi State

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is preparing his team for one of the best rivalry games in college football on Thanksgiving when the Rebels take on Mississippi State in what’s known as the Egg Bowl.

And while fans, alumni and players will jazz each other up about winning and losing, Kiffin dropped a refreshing take on the rivalry between the two schools.

"It is just football. You really shouldn't hate people because of where you go to school," Kiffin said during a Monday press conference, via 247 Sports.

The Egg Bowl rivalry between the two schools dates all the way back to 1901, and the winning team of the rivalry has been awarded the Golden Egg Trophy since 1927. The game has been played each year since 1944 and is the 10th longest uninterrupted rivalry in the U.S.

Ole Miss has the overall advantage in the game, with a 63-48-6 record over their rivals in Starkville. The Rebels at one point won 14 out of 17 games from 1947 to 1963. In three of the games, the teams tied.

Recently, both teams have shared success in the rivalry matchup. Ole Miss won the game, 31-24, last year, but Mississippi State had won in 2018 and 2019.

This season, the game will be played in Starkville. Ole Miss is 9-2 and ranked No. 8 in the most recent AP poll. Mississippi State is unranked in the latest AP poll and is 7-4 overall this season.