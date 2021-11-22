Expand / Collapse search
Ole Miss Rebels
Published

Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin gives refreshing take on rivalry with Mississippi State

Ole Miss is looking for a second straight win over Mississippi State

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is preparing his team for one of the best rivalry games in college football on Thanksgiving when the Rebels take on Mississippi State in what’s known as the Egg Bowl.

And while fans, alumni and players will jazz each other up about winning and losing, Kiffin dropped a refreshing take on the rivalry between the two schools.

Nov 13, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts with defensive lineman Sam Williams (7) after a safety against the Texas A&amp;amp;M Aggies during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. (Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports)

"It is just football. You really shouldn't hate people because of where you go to school," Kiffin said during a Monday press conference, via 247 Sports.

The Egg Bowl rivalry between the two schools dates all the way back to 1901, and the winning team of the rivalry has been awarded the Golden Egg Trophy since 1927. The game has been played each year since 1944 and is the 10th longest uninterrupted rivalry in the U.S.

Nov 20, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts with wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee (10) during after the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. (Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports)

AP TOP 25: OHIO STATE JUMPS TO NO. 2 PAST 'BAMA, CINCINNATI

Ole Miss has the overall advantage in the game, with a 63-48-6 record over their rivals in Starkville. The Rebels at one point won 14 out of 17 games from 1947 to 1963. In three of the games, the teams tied.

Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin watches on during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. No. 10 Mississippi won 31-17. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Recently, both teams have shared success in the rivalry matchup. Ole Miss won the game, 31-24, last year, but Mississippi State had won in 2018 and 2019.

This season, the game will be played in Starkville. Ole Miss is 9-2 and ranked No. 8 in the most recent AP poll. Mississippi State is unranked in the latest AP poll and is 7-4 overall this season.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com