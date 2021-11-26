Expand / Collapse search
Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin on Mississippi State's cowbells: 'Really annoying'

Lane Kiffin led Ole Miss to 10-win season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin fanned the flames of the school’s rivalry with Mississippi State on Thanksgiving after the Rebels won the Egg Bowl 31-21.

Kiffin specifically took issue with the cowbells that Mississippi State fans use to cause a distraction for the opposing team. Kiffin was on the receiving end of some of the taunts but at the end of the game he made clear the game was over but admitted some regret to his celebration.

Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin calls out to players during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Mississippi. Mississippi won 31-21. 

"Yeah, I probably shouldn’t have done that. I get it now. It was different to come in here with Alabama. There are a lot of things said to you on the way out. Their players say a lot of things during the game. It gets emotional and it gets competitive. I did kind of get caught up in that," he said, via Saturday Down South.

"And those bells are really annoying, by the way. They don’t even come close to following the rule. Whatever rule that is that they are supposed to stop, they don’t."

NO. 8 MISSISSIPPI BEATS MISSISSIPPI STATE 31-21 IN EGG BOWL

With the win, the interest from other schools in Kiffin is certainly going to ramp up.

Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin talks with defensive back Jake Springer following the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Mississippi. Mississippi won 31-21. 

He’s already been rumored to have interest in the Miami opening. Interest could accelerate as Kiffin led Ole Miss to a 10-win season.

Dan Wetzel, Yahoo’s college football insider, said on the "College Football Enquirer" show earlier this month he reached out to Nevin Shapiro – a booster who was involved in Miami's NCAA scandal and received a 20-year sentence for a multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme. Wetzel said Shapiro told him Kiffin was a favorite to become Miami’s next head coach with former head coach Randy Shannon as the defensive coordinator.

South Florida sports journalist Andy Slater also identified Kiffin as a possibility if the job were to open.

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts with defensive lineman Sam Williams (7) after a safety against the Texas A&amp;M Aggies during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.

Miami has already started changes at the top, beginning with athletic director Blake James, who was recently let go. Head coach Manny Diaz is on the hot seat as the team will miss out on a major bowl game.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com