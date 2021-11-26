Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin on Mississippi State's cowbells: 'Really annoying'

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin fanned the flames of the school’s rivalry with Mississippi State on Thanksgiving after the Rebels won the Egg Bowl 31-21.

Kiffin specifically took issue with the cowbells that Mississippi State fans use to cause a distraction for the opposing team. Kiffin was on the receiving end of some of the taunts but at the end of the game he made clear the game was over but admitted some regret to his celebration.

"Yeah, I probably shouldn’t have done that. I get it now. It was different to come in here with Alabama. There are a lot of things said to you on the way out. Their players say a lot of things during the game. It gets emotional and it gets competitive. I did kind of get caught up in that," he said, via Saturday Down South.

"And those bells are really annoying, by the way. They don’t even come close to following the rule. Whatever rule that is that they are supposed to stop, they don’t."

With the win, the interest from other schools in Kiffin is certainly going to ramp up.

He’s already been rumored to have interest in the Miami opening. Interest could accelerate as Kiffin led Ole Miss to a 10-win season.

Dan Wetzel, Yahoo’s college football insider, said on the "College Football Enquirer" show earlier this month he reached out to Nevin Shapiro – a booster who was involved in Miami's NCAA scandal and received a 20-year sentence for a multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme. Wetzel said Shapiro told him Kiffin was a favorite to become Miami’s next head coach with former head coach Randy Shannon as the defensive coordinator.

South Florida sports journalist Andy Slater also identified Kiffin as a possibility if the job were to open.

Miami has already started changes at the top, beginning with athletic director Blake James, who was recently let go. Head coach Manny Diaz is on the hot seat as the team will miss out on a major bowl game.