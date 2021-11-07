Ole Miss apologizes for tweets mocking Hugh Freeze

In the aftermath of No. 16 Ole Miss’ 27-14 victory over Liberty on Saturday, the team’s Twitter page took the shine away from what happened on the field.

In the since-deleted tweets, the page mocked Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze, who once served as Ole Miss head coach from 2012-2016. Freeze was fired on July 20, 2017 for personal misconduct. One of the tweets took aim at Freeze coaching from a hospital bed two years ago. Freeze was recovering from surgery after a potentially life-threatening staph infection entered his bloodstream.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter issued a statement to ESPN, saying he has contacted Liberty athletic director Ian McCaw to apologize.

"These tweets were unfortunate and not who we are in Ole Miss athletics," Carter said. "When I found out about them, they were immediately taken down. I have spoken with Ian McCaw to relay my sincere apology. We will work to do better in the future."

On the field, Freeze received a nice reception from the Ole Miss faithful. Freeze didn’t want to comment after the game on the Twitter incident, instead giving a shout-out to the fans that cheered him on at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"For [wife] Jill and I, it was an answered prayer the reception we got," Freeze said. "We heard zero negative things, and it was incredible to visit with friends Friday and Saturday. The people there were so kind to us. Ole Miss has a really good football team, and I’m glad to see them winning again."