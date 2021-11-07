Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ole Miss Rebels
Published

Ole Miss apologizes for tweets mocking Hugh Freeze

Hugh Freeze was the coach of Ole Miss a few years ago

By Nick Geddes | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

In the aftermath of No. 16 Ole Miss’ 27-14 victory over Liberty on Saturday, the team’s Twitter page took the shine away from what happened on the field.

In the since-deleted tweets, the page mocked Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze, who once served as Ole Miss head coach from 2012-2016. Freeze was fired on July 20, 2017 for personal misconduct. One of the tweets took aim at Freeze coaching from a hospital bed two years ago. Freeze was recovering from surgery after a potentially life-threatening staph infection entered his bloodstream.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 21: Head coach Hugh Freeze of the Liberty Flames celebrates with his team after defeating the Georgia Southern Eagles in the 2019 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Orlando, Florida.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 21: Head coach Hugh Freeze of the Liberty Flames celebrates with his team after defeating the Georgia Southern Eagles in the 2019 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter issued a statement to ESPN, saying he has contacted Liberty athletic director Ian McCaw to apologize.

"These tweets were unfortunate and not who we are in Ole Miss athletics," Carter said. "When I found out about them, they were immediately taken down. I have spoken with Ian McCaw to relay my sincere apology. We will work to do better in the future."

Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze looks towards his team during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Mississippi won 27-14.

Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze looks towards his team during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Mississippi won 27-14. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

On the field, Freeze received a nice reception from the Ole Miss faithful. Freeze didn’t want to comment after the game on the Twitter incident, instead giving a shout-out to the fans that cheered him on at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) is tackled for a loss by Mississippi defensive lineman Sam Williams (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. 

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) is tackled for a loss by Mississippi defensive lineman Sam Williams (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.  (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"For [wife] Jill and I, it was an answered prayer the reception we got," Freeze said. "We heard zero negative things, and it was incredible to visit with friends Friday and Saturday. The people there were so kind to us. Ole Miss has a really good football team, and I’m glad to see them winning again."