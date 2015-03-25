Oklahoma wins 9th straight at home in Bedlam rivalry, 77-68 over Oklahoma State

next Image 1 of 2

Romero Osby scored 17 points, Amath M'Baye and freshman Buddy Hield added 15 apiece and Oklahoma beat Oklahoma State 77-68 Saturday in the Bedlam rivalry game.

M'Baye came up with seven straight points for the Sooners (11-3, 2-0 Big 12) late in the second half to put the game away after their 14-point lead had been nearly eliminated.

Oklahoma went 8 for 13 from 3-point range and defended its home court in the Bedlam rivalry for the ninth straight season. The Cowboys (11-3, 1-2) haven't won in Norman since 2004, when they went on to win the Big 12 championship and reach the Final Four.

Markel Brown scored 19 points to lead Oklahoma State, which fell to 0-3 on the road this season. Star freshman Marcus Smart was limited by foul trouble and ended up with 10 points.