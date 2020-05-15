Oklahoma's Jadon Haselwood to miss part of season over mysterious ACL injury, 'non-football related,' coach says

The mystery surrounding rising Oklahoma star Jadon Haselwood’s injury continues after head coach Lincoln Riley announced Thursday that he would miss out on the beginning of the 2020 season because of a “freak accident,” reports say.

Riley, who was likely counting on Haselwood to fill the role of CeeDee Lamb after he was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys last month, revealed in an interview with KFOR-TV that the wide receiver sustained a torn ACL in a “non-football related, non-workout related” incident.

Previous reports stated that Haselwood suffered a leg injury while training, according to 24/7Sports.

“It was just kind of a freak accident at home, basically,” Riley said Thursday, declining to go into detail about the circumstances.

Haselwood was ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver in his class in 2019 and the No. 19 player overall.

As a true freshman, he totaled 272 yards and one touchdown in five games.

