Odell Beckham Jr. unleashes Giants frustration in epic Twitter rant

Odell Beckham Jr. chose to speak very little about his time with the Giants during his introductory press conference with the Browns in last month. Instead he chose the late-night Twitter rant route during what turned into an impromptu Q&A with fans.

“Im not playin shotsss are fired!!!”, he wrote at the end of his tirade Monday.

The polarizing wide receiver laid into his former team, tweeting about the infamous boat trip, his trade to the Browns and his standing in the Giants’ locker room among other things. The rant appeared to be sparked by general manager Dave Gettleman continuing to allude to Beckham’s negative effect on the Giants’ “culture” during his time in blue. Beckham sees things differently.

“Ask any one of my teammates of who I was as a teammates and a man and a person,” Beckham wrote in response to a fan who called him a cancer “…. yes I’m cancer to a place that’s ok wit losing because I want to win that BADDD. Ur absolutely correct !”

Beckham, 26, also made light of how Gettleman framed the Giants signing him to a a five-year, $90 million contract, before the season and then shipping him to Cleveland. The Giants went 5-11 in Gettleman’s first season at the helm.

“’We didn’t sign him to trade him…’ you don’t get married to get a divorce … I tried my best , the situation I had been in since I got there never changed … we were still losing,” Beckham wrote. “PERIOD… money doesn’t bring happiness brotha… remember that.”

The three-time Pro Bowler wrote that he “begged” coach Pat Shurmur, with whom he has an uneasy relationship, to be on the sidelines for the Giants final four games for his teammates after his season was ended by injury.

“he told me “No”…. anything else sir. (That’s to whoever tweeted askin why I didn’t travel while I was hurt….) next.”

Beckham also rebuffed criticism for him and a number of his Giants teammates going on a boat trip in Miami before losing to Packers 38-13 in the wild-card round of the playoffs in 2017. Beckham had only four catches for 28 yards. He noted he was targeted a total of seven times.

“And we lost but of 20 points…. halftime Hail Mary.. packs on the road,” Beckham wrote. “There no victim role , I had a terrible game . Wit not many opportunities to do anything as well. I’m a man. I don’t neeed to hide. How many play off games have u had???”

When told by a fan he needs to move on and have fun in Cleveland, Beckham insists he has.

“Lol smh damn that’s crazy I can’t have a lil funnn bro!?!? And trust me I have moved on, sorry if it seems like I haven’t because I just want to speak the truth !”

This report was originally published by The New York Post.