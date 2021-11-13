Odell Beckham Jr releases ‘thank you’ note to Browns fans after signing with Rams

It wasn’t all bad blood between Odell Beckham, Jr. and the Cleveland Browns — contrary to the off-the-field buzz that suggested so.

The wideout spent nearly two and a half seasons with the Browns, since getting traded by the New York Giants in 2018. Through 29 appearances as a receiver for Cleveland, Odell caught for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns.

Expectations were sky high once Odell arrived to join the Baker Mayfield-led offense, but a sophomore season hindered by a torn ACL and a third year’s absence from the overall game scriupt forced both parties to eventually part ways.

Odell hit free agency after clearing waivers and was signed by the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday. OBJ signed a one-year deal, worth $4.25 million, to join the elite Rams offense.

Believeland was the headline of the note, released on Odell’s social media late Saturday. Odell went through a gamut of gratitude: thanking the team leadership, all the way down to the fans that had a contentious perspective on the 29-year-old wideout.

"So many emotions running through me as I move on to the next chapter of my journey," Odell said in the note.

"I want to thank the city of Cleveland for welcoming me with open arms. My goal was always to help bring a championship to the city of Cleveland from the first day I became a member of the Cleveland Browns.

"Through all the ups and downs, injuries and rehab, I am forever grateful to have played in front of some of the greatest fans ever. DAWG Pound, I thank you for embracing me and show me so much LOVE!

"Mr. and Mrs. Haslem, I thank you for giving me an opportunity to be a member of your great organization.

"To the entire Browns front office, support staff and organization, THANK YOU for everything that you have done for my family and I. I appreciate you more than you ever will know.

"Love to all my coaches and teammates, it was an honor and a privilege to have taken the field with you and to call you all my family. Y’all boy are 4 lifers with me!!! Mean that from my soul."

Odell concluded his departing sentiment by shouting out Browns receiver and former LSU teammate Jarvis Landry, with all the admiration previously shared between the two pouring out.

"My brother JUICE, we have been blessed to have played together at the highest levels. Thank you for alaways pushing me to be the best man and plyaer that I can be. You’re truly a gift from God. I know God’s plan never fails.

With Love and Gratitude, OBJ."