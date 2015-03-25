October playoff beard brigade is back across baseball, from L.A. to Boston to Bay Area

next Image 1 of 2

Many a bearded major leaguer disapproves of the bushy black mess hanging from Brian Wilson's chin these days.

Yet there's no arguing the beard's potential as the relief pitcher chases a third World Series ring in four years.

Across baseball, those bold, out-of-control playoff beards are back in a big way this October.

Hands down, the bushiest, most gnarly of them all belongs to Wilson. And he certainly can be considered among the trendsetters considering he grew his for the Giants' run to the World Series title three years ago and has hardly touched it or tamed it since.

With a recent move from San Francisco to rival Los Angeles, Wilson is back in the playoffs.