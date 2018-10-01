Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

MLB
Published

Oakland Athletics' Khris Davis finishes season with an astounding feat

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Oakland Athletics' Khris Davis celebrates after hitting a walk-off home run in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins.

Oakland Athletics' Khris Davis celebrates after hitting a walk-off home run in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins. (AP)

Baseball is a historic sport with more than 100 years of history, so it would be incredibly difficult to find a record that hasn’t been set or a statistical achievement that hasn’t been recorded -- but Oakland Athletics slugger Khris Davis did just that.

Davis finished the 2018 season with a feat no one has ever managed – recording the same batting average in four consecutive seasons.

Davis went 0-for-2 on the final day of the regular season Sunday in a loss to the Los Angeles Angels. But the ho-hum result was historic for the 30-year-old star.

His hitless final game of the season meant Davis would finish with a .247 batting average. It is the fourth consecutive season Davis finished with the mark, an MLB first, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Davis also finished the season with a league-leading 48 home runs to go along with 123 RBI.

The Athletics will face the New York Yankees in the one-game American League Wildcard round on Wednesday in the Bronx.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.