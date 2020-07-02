Novak Djokovic, wife test negative for COVID-19 following canceled charity tennis tour

Novak Djokovic and his wife, Jelena, have tested negative for coronavirus more than a week after the World No. 1 was slammed for hosting a charity tournament where he and three other players contracted the disease.

Djokovic’s team released a statement Thursday confirming that he and his wife tested negative after remaining in quarantine in Serbia where they said they experienced no symptoms.

“Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena are negative for COVID-19. That was shown by the results of the PCR tests that both had in Belgrade,” the statement read.

The Serbian tennis star was slammed on social media earlier this month after he, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki all tested positive after participating in the Adria Tour charity tournament event in Zadar, Croatia, which was canceled before the finale.

Djokovic's coach, Goran Ivanisevic, has also said he has the virus.

The two events in Belgrade and Zadar, where no social distancing was observed, came just before a new spike of coronavirus cases in Serbia, which has since reintroduced of some restrictive measures, including compulsory wearing of masks and social distancing measures.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.