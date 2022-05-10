Notre Dame's Mike Brey has sharp words for NIL, transfer portal critics: 'Shut up and adjust'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Notre Dame men’s basketball coach Mike Brey had poignant words for those against name, image and likeness (NIL) deals that have taken over the NCAA.

NIL deals and the influx of players using the transfer portal have had some coaches liken it to free agency in collegiate sports. But for Brey, coaches need to adjust to the times.

"I told a lot of young coaches when we were on the road in April, I said, we got to stop complaining. Like, this is the world we’re in. Last time I checked, you make pretty good money. So everybody should shut up and adjust," Brey said at the ACC Spring Meetings on Tuesday, via the Charlotte Observer.

"You know, that’s just the world we’re in now. And you know, I’m not in it as long as the (Georgia Tech coach) Josh Pastners and some of these young guys. So good luck to y’all. I’ll be back in five years to see what’s up. Just remember, man, we’ve had it pretty good here. And it’s a great job. It’s high risk, high reward. But we all know what we signed up for."

NCAA CLARIFIES COMPENSATION RULES BUT IS CRACKDOWN LIKELY?

Brey has been the head coach of the Fighting Irish since the 2000-01 season.

On Monday, the NCAA’s Division I Board of Directors on Monday approved guidance developed by a group of college administrators clarifying the types of NIL payments and booster involvement should be considered recruiting violations.

"Specifically, the guidance defines as a booster any third-party entity that promotes an athletics program, assists with recruiting or assists with providing benefits to recruits, enrolled student-athletes or their family members," the NCAA said. "The definition could include ‘collectives’ set up to funnel name, image and likeness deals to prospective student-athletes or enrolled student-athletes who might be considering transferring."

The new guidance is effective immediately, but the organization neither changed its rules nor created new ones. The NCAA directed enforcement staff to look for possible violations that may have occurred before May 9, 2022 but to "pursue only those actions that clearly are contrary to the published interim policy, including the most severe violations of recruiting rules or payment for athletics performance."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.