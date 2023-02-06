Expand / Collapse search
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Published

Notre Dame legend Tim Brown gives blunt take on offense after coach bolts for Alabama

Tommy Rees took Alabama offensive coordinator job

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Pro Football Hall of Famer Tim Brown fired off some tweets on Saturday after it was reported that Notre Dame’s Tommy Rees bolted for Alabama to take the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator job.

Rees will be replacing Bill O’Brien, who left for another stint with the New England Patriots. Rees, a former quarterback with the Fighting Irish, served as the school’s quarterbacks coach in 2017 and was then promoted to offensive coordinator in 2020. He kept the job once Marcus Freeman took over.

Notre Dame's Tommy Rees looks on during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring game on April 23, 2022, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.

Notre Dame's Tommy Rees looks on during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring game on April 23, 2022, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. (Robin Alam / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Brown, who starred for the Fighting Irish before he turned pro and was enshrined in Canton, appeared to pan Rees’ decision to skip town for Nick Saban’s staff.

"This is a great day for Irish football and maybe even a better day for Tommy Rees. I've been around a lot of offenses, but the Irish offense last year, with maybe the exception of the North Carolina game, was extremely predictable," he wrote.

"Seeing the offense struggle told me At least two things. 1) Tommy was very dependent on Kelly and more important, he didnt (sic) have the ability to dissect a defense. What we saw is what I call HERO ball! You have a player(mayer) who is better than the person covering and you throw him the ball a zillion times.

Tim Brown attends SiriusXM's Notre Dame Town Hall live from Notre Dame Stadium on April 18, 2013, in South Bend, Indiana.

Tim Brown attends SiriusXM's Notre Dame Town Hall live from Notre Dame Stadium on April 18, 2013, in South Bend, Indiana. (Daniel Boczarski / Getty Images for SiriusXM)

"Make Him the hero. If that doesn't work you lose. I was at a couple of games where it took everything in me not to go knock on the booth window and say give me the call sheet!!! Lol! I truly wish him well, he's gonna need it! Let's Go Irish!"

Notre Dame finished the season 9-4 and ranked No. 18 in the final AP poll. The Fighting Irish wrapped the season with a win in the Gator Bowl, snapping a two-game bowl losing streak.

The offense was ranked 42nd in points per game.

Tim Brown of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs with the ball during a game circa 1986 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.

Tim Brown of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs with the ball during a game circa 1986 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. (Focus on Sport / Getty Images / File)

The team will have transfer Sam Hartman leading the charge in the 2023 season. The former Wake Forest star is considered to be an NFL talent. He had 3,701 passing yards and 38 touchdown passes last season.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.