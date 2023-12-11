North Carolina's Drake Maye, potential No. 1 pick, declares for NFL Draft

North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye is going pro.

Maye announced he will enter the NFL Draft on Monday following a solid collegiate career with the Tar Heels. The redshirt sophomore recorded 8,018 passing yards and 63 touchdown passes in 30 career games.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"First off, I want to thank the good Lord for the ways in which he continues to bless my life," he said in statement "I want to thank my family and friends for the consistent support through the ups and downs.

"Thank you, Coach Brown, for the opportunity to live out my dream of playing quarterback in Carolina Blue. To the rest of the coaching staff and support staff, thank you for the countless hours of helping me along the way.

FROM OUTKICK: THE 10-3 PHILADELPHIA EAGLES MAY JUST BE A ‘BAD FOOTBALL TEAM’

"Tar Heel Nation, the best fans out there. You have made my time at UNC truly special, thank y’all. I have decided to forego the bowl game and declare for the NFL Draft. Forever and always, Go Heels!"

Maye was named to the Second-Team All-ACC earlier this month. He had 3,608 passing yards and 24 touchdown passes for North Carolina this season. Maye led North Carolina to an 8-4 season and the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, which is set for Dec. 27.

ROB GRONKOWSKI REVEALS HIS FUNNIEST PLAYS AND IT INCLUDES HIS BUTT

Maye is expected to be one of the quarterbacks taken off the board first and has even been described as a No. 1 draft pick.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Teams will likely have to choose between him and USC star Caleb Williams for the top selection.