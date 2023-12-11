Expand / Collapse search
Rob Gronkowski reveals his funniest plays and it includes his butt

Gronkowski talked to Barstool about the plays

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Rob Gronkowski was on the New England Patriots when New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez committed the "butt fumble" in 2012. The former legendary tight end says a play featuring his own behind was one of the funniest plays of his career.

Gronkowski appeared on Barstool Sports’ podcast "Pardon My Take" and was asked about the funniest plays of his career. He pointed to two moments that made him chuckle, including a curious instance against the Baltimore Ravens in which a defender pulled his pants down trying to make a tackle.

Rob Gronkowski tackled

Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots is tackled after a catch by Rashaan Melvin of the Baltimore Ravens during the AFC Divisional Playoffs game at Gillette Stadium on Jan. 10, 2015, in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

"I got two for you," Gronkowski told PFT Commenter. "One of them was versus the Steelers. I caught a first down pass up the seam and I was laying on the ground and I just decided to put my hand backward as a first down marker laying on the ground. It made me laugh when I saw it in the film room.

"And then another play was versus the Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs. I caught another seam pass and the safety came and grabbed me and the way he grabbed me it pulled down my pants and my a-- cheeks were hanging out and his face was like right against my a-- cheeks and my actual a-- was showing in the game.… His face was right against it, man. It’s great, man."

Rob Gronkowski makes a catch

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski hauls in a pass as Rashaan Melvin of the Baltimore Ravens defends in the AFC Divisional playoff game in Foxboro. (Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

Ravens defensive back Rashaan Melvin was the defender who tackled Gronkowski and got a face full of his butt. New England won the 2014-15 playoff game 35-31 with the legendary tight end catching seven passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.

Rob Gronkowski and Camile Kostek

Wildcats alumni and honorary team captain Rob Gronkowski and girlfriend, Camille Kostek, during a football game between the UCLA Bruins and the University of Arizona on Nov. 4, 2023, in Tucson. (Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

New England won the Super Bowl that year.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.