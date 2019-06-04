North Carolina coach Mack Brown has knee replacement surgery done by former player

North Carolina Tar Heels football coach Mack Brown underwent knee replacement surgery Monday and the operation was done by one of his former players, the team announced.

Dr. Michael Bolognesi performed the surgery for the 67-year-old coach. Bolognesi played defensive back for Brown from 1989 to 1993 when Brown first coached the Tar Heels. Bolognesi said the surgery won’t affect the coach’s summer schedule as he gets ready for his second stint at North Carolina.

“First off, how cool is it that one of our former players replaced my knee yesterday. We talk about building young men so they can be productive husbands, fathers and citizens,” Brown said in a statement.

“Carolina produces a lot of special people and I'm happy we were able to play a small part in Mike's development because we counted on him and he, along with the rest of the surgical and anesthetic team, did a tremendous job.”

Brown first coached at North Carolina from 1988 to 1997 after coming from Tulane. He then coached at Texas from 1998 to 2013.

He was hired to replace Larry Fedora in November, after almost five years away from the game.

Brown is 238-117-1 in 29 years as a head coach in college football.

