No miracles, just Danny: Wake Forest introduces Manning as new basketball coach

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Wake Forest's slumping basketball team hopes it doesn't need a miracle. Just Danny Manning.

The former Kansas star is taking over the project of rebuilding the Demon Deacons.

Manning said Tuesday during his formal on-campus introduction that he's "looking forward to establishing our new foundation for Wake Forest."

The centerpiece of the Jayhawks' "Danny and the Miracles" 1988 national title team was hired last week to replace Jeff Bzdelik, who resigned three weeks ago.

The Demon Deacons haven't been to the NCAA tournament since 2010 and had three straight losing seasons before finishing 17-16 this year.

The 47-year-old Manning was 38-29 with two postseason berths in two seasons at Tulsa, and last month guided the Golden Hurricane to their first NCAA berth since 2003.