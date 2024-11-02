No. 4 Ohio State beats No. 3 Penn State in heavyweight battle after fourth quarter goal line stand

The Ohio State Buckeyes are leaving Happy Valley with a smile.

The No. 4 ranked Buckeyes took down No. 3 Penn State 20-13 on Saturday. The victory is the Buckeyes' eighth consecutive win over their Big 10 rivals.

Things could not have started out better for Penn State. They kicked a field goal on their opening drive on offense, and then defensive back Zion Tracy intercepted Ohio State quarterback Will Howard and returned it for a touchdown on their first defensive possession.

Despite being in a quick 10-0 hole, the Ohio State offense went to work. Howard bounced back, leading the Buckeyes on two consecutive touchdown drives. Howard connected with wide receiver Emeka Egbuka for a 25-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 10-7. The Ohio State defense forced a three and out and the ensuing possession, and Howard went back to work.

The Buckeye quarterback capped off a 10-play, 81-yard touchdown drive with a 21-yard pass to wide receiver Brandon Inniss, giving Ohio State a 14-10 lead.

However, it wasn’t all smooth for Howard. On the Buckeyes' next offensive drive, with a chance to extend the lead, Howard fumbled out of the end zone just short of the goal line, turning the ball over, keeping the score at 14-10.

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar had a chance to give his team the lead going into halftime. With 11 seconds left in the half, Allar threw a goal line fade to wide receiver Harrison Wallace III. Wallace had the ball momentarily, but cornerback Davison Igbinosun made a sensational play, ripping the ball away and securing it himself for the interception.

The teams traded field goals to begin the second half, making it a 17-13 game. Howard then led another field goal drive in the fourth quarter to put the Buckeyes up 20-13.

Penn State had a golden opportunity to tie the game up when they had first and goal from inside the five-yard line with just five minutes left in the fourth quarter.

But the Buckeye defense stopped the Penn State offense four times from inside the five-yard line to keep them out of the endzone, securing a 20-13 win.

Howard threw for 182 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, while running back Quinshon Judkins ran for 95 yards on 19 carries in the win.

Allar threw for 142 yards and an interception in the loss, while Penn State did not score an offensive touchdown in the game.

With the loss, Penn State head coach James Franklin's struggles against top teams continue.

During his time at Penn State, Franklin is 1-7 against top 10 teams at home, 6-10 against ranked teams at home, 1-5 against top 5 teams, and 1-10 against Ohio State.

Penn State fall to 7-1 with the loss and will look to bounce back against Washington on Nov. 9.

Ohio State improve to 7-1 with the win and will try to carry their momentum into their matchup against Purdue on Nov 9.

