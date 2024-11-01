Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Football

Sen. Tommy Tuberville takes aim at 'coach' Tim Walz over sports terminology

'Huddle up, team. It’s the final quarter,' Walz said in a social media post

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 1 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 1

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., took a jab at Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate Tim Walz on social media Friday, calling out the Minnesota governor for his unusual sports terminology. 

Tuberville, who before pursuing his career in politics was the head coach at Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas Tech and Cincinnati and was the 2004 Coach of the Year, criticized a post Walz made on X. 

JD Vance and Tommy Tuberville in NYC

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., left and Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, right arrive at a press conference across the street from the Manhattan criminal court, Monday, May 13, 2024, in New York.  (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

"Huddle up, team. It’s the final quarter," the post read. "We’ve got the ball and we’re driving down field. And boy, do we have the team to win this."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He added, "Let’s make it happen" with a link to a voting registration website. 

Tuberville responded to the post, seemingly taking issue with Walz’s use of the phrase "final quarter." 

"We call it the 4th Quarter, ‘Coach.’" 

Walz shakes Lopez's hand in Phoenix

Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz shakes hands with comedian George Lopez prior to Walz speaking during a campaign event at Trevor Browne High School, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Phoenix.  (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

TUBERVILLE FIRES BACK AT WALZ'S SIDESWIPE FROM FUNDRAISER: 'HE’S TRYING TO MAKE HIMSELF LOOK GOOD'

Walz’s coaching background, a point of contention for Republicans, dates back to his time as a faculty member at Mankato West High School from 1996-2006. During that time, he served as the Scarlets' linebackers coach and defensive coordinator until 2002. Under head coach Rick Sutton, the school won its first state championship in 1999. 

Tuberville has previously been critical of Walz after the governor was reportedly quoted saying at a Boston fundraiser in August that "one of my roles in this now is to be the anti-Tommy Tuberville, to show that football coaches are not the dumbest people."

Tuberville in a budget meeting

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., speaks during the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the FY 2025 defense budget in the Hart Building on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Speaking to Fox News Digital at the time, Tuberville fired back. 

"I think he’s trying to make himself look good. Kind of comparing himself to a coach, which he was only an assistant coach in high school. And if he had been any good, he would’ve been a head coach, to be honest with you," Tuberville said.

"I don’t know what he’s trying to do. He’s kind of conned his way up the totem pole, I guess. He’s second in line to being the President of the United States if they were to happen to win, which I don’t think that’s going to happen, but . . . if you just look at everything he’s done, it doesn’t coincide with being a coach."

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.